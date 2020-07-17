Welcome to Success Strategies

B2B Customers have a very different set of needs to be happy with your company and to remain loyal. Compared to B2C, the B2B purchase is not a one-time, one-on-one interaction. It is more of an ongoing relationship than periodic transactions. The B2B provider is often an extension of the customers’ business operations.

In my recent blog, “B2B Customers need Special Attention to be Happy.” Learn about the key considerations for improving the experience for your B2B customers and keeping them loyal and happy.

Customer feedback is a process of continuous improvement and your B2B customers have ever-changing needs. Although written in 2016, I recommend McKinsey’s “Improving the business-to-business customer experience” which outlines action steps for each leg of the B2B customer journey.

Another article I found “15 Ways B2B Marketers Can Provide A Better Customer Experience,” reminds us of two critical components of CX:

Focus on the Why (not just the score)

Close the feedback loop (communicate with your customer, make changes.).

Let us know if you have ideas or things you’ve learned about making your B2B customers happy. We’d love to share them with all our clients.

Too often, B2B managers jump on the Customer Feedback bandwagon without thinking as much as they should about their customers. Yes, I said, “without thinking about their customers!” They decide to adopt feedback approaches that come from the business-to-consumer (B2C) world. B2B Customers have unique needs.

While the email survey you received after your recent auto repair experience worked for you as well as the dealer, it may not be the best approach for your B2B customers.

Here’s why.

B2B Customer Volume vs. B2C Customer Volume

The typical B2B company has a smaller customer base than many B2C companies. If you have one thousand customers listed and you do an email survey, you may not get enough responses from email alone. The typical response rate for email surveys is 8 to 12%. Assuming a 10% response rate, you will not receive enough responses to have a that is statistically strong.

If your customer base has different types of customers (e.g., larger, smaller, etc.), you will not be able to get much insight into what different customers types are thinking. READ MORE