For More Information:

The Daniel Group

Lynn Daniel, CEO

704.749.5018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Daniel Group will provide customer experience feedback services for Agri-Service

Charlotte, N.C., April 28, 2020 – The Daniel Group, experts in measuring, managing and improving the business-to-business customer experience, announced the signing of a new client, Agri-Service. Agri-Service, based in Blackfoot, I.D., has retained The Daniel Group to provide a custom, end-to-end customer feedback insights program with their ExperienceConnect platform and team of customer experience experts.

“We are honored to help Agri-Service improve their customer experience feedback program. We focus exclusively on industrial and business-to-business clients. Our research analysts are highly skilled at interacting with the farmers they serve,” Lynn Daniel, CEO, The Daniel Group.

ExperienceConnect is a secure, robust, cloud-based customer experience management system built by The Daniel Group. This platform provides clients with a complete 360 view of where their entire organization stands with their customer experience progress as it integrates with our core services – Customer Feedback and Employee Feedback.

For more information, contact Lynn Daniel at 704-549-5018.

Agri-Service, established in 1990, is now one of the largest AGCO dealerships in North America. Agri-Service supplies farmers with Fendt tractors, Massey Ferguson tractors, Kubota equipment, and many other lines of ag equipment.

The Daniel Group, formed in 1989, serves approximately 75% of all Caterpillar dealers in North America as well as AGCO and other heavy equipment dealers and manufacturers with their customer experience feedback programs. Their array of B2B services include customer feedback, employee feedback, strategic planning, and market research. The Daniel Group is led by founder and CEO, Lynn Daniel, and Doug Fowler, President and COO.

###