As we all continue to navigate through the Clovid-19 crisis, we hope that you, your families, and companies are safe and well. At The Daniel Group, we continue to strive to help our clients adapt to ever-changing business environments and supporting your customers.

First, I want to share with you my latest blog, Customer Feedback during the Crisis: More is Better. Here I provide what we are learning from our clients’ customers during this pandemic. In a nutshell, you need your customers’ feedback now more than ever and they are more than willing to talk. READ MORE.

Below are two really useful articles to read:

Ensure that Your Customer Relationships Outlast the Coronavirus

This article from Harvard Business Review includes key strategies to preserve your customer relationships with and acronym HEART.

Humanize your company

Educate about change

Assure stability

Revolutionize offerings

Tackle the future

Heroes of the Pandemic: These Customer Services Stars are Delivering Coronavirus Help

This article from Forbes reminds us that now is the time to provide extra support to our customers.

"In these difficult times, companies and their employees are going the extra mile. They're adapting to the situation and making the most of this challenging pandemic. One thing is certain: Their customers will never forget their efforts."

Your customers will remember your efforts during this time long after the crisis has passed.

Please let us know if you have ideas or things you’ve learned during the crisis. We’d love to share them with all our clients.

Please stay safe and well.

Lynn Daniel and the TDG Team