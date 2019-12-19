What do you customers tell Santa that they want from you this year?

It’s the holiday season! Time to give gifts to show our family and friends how much they mean to us, but what about your customers? What are they expecting from you to remain loyal to your company?

From our knowledge library and other sources, I’ve pulled some blogs and articles to help you identify some presents to choose from for your loyal customers. The first is Medium’s “6 Strategies to Increase Customer Loyalty and Retention.” According to this article, “Not focusing on customer retention and loyalty is leaving money on the table, considering that acquiring a new customer can be up to 5 times more expensive than reconverting a returning customer.” Next, is my blog, “Don’t Take Loyal Customers for Granted.” I illustrate how a company I used for some time failed to meet my service expectations; I didn’t get the gift of good service I expected!

Although this next article is from 2015, the tips from Entrepreneur’s “25 Tips for Earning Customer Loyalty,” are still relevant and give you a long list of things to consider for your customers.

Finally, I have two more blogs from our knowledge library to help you find the perfect gifts for your customers:

We hope your holidays are merry and bright!



Lynn Daniel

CEO

