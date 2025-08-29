Welcome to the September 2025 edition of Success Strategies. From Soil to Service: What Farmers can teach Us About serving your customers

Over the years, I’ve seen firsthand how trust, communication, and honest feedback transform relationships—and results. I’ve worked with companies that get it right and learning from the ones that don’t. I know it takes more than good intentions—it takes tools, training, and follow-through. I’m especially excited to share a few recent highlights—from a compelling conversation with Dr. John Kello, and my latest blog. I hope you’ll take a few minutes to dig in and share your thoughts.

My latest blog post, What We Miss When Customers Don’t Complain, uses a powerful rural farmer example to illuminate the often-overlooked depth of customer experience. Just like farming, great CX isn’t about instant gratification—it’s about consistency, weathering the seasons, and tending to the roots. If you’ve ever wondered why slow and steady is the strategy in CX, don’t miss this read. Read now.

Culture, Safety, and the Psychology of Change: A Conversation with Dr. John Kello

I recently sat down with Dr. John Kello, Professor Emeritus of Psychology at Davidson College, for a video series exploring the link between organizational safety and customer experience. Dr. Kello draws from decades of research and consulting to help leaders understand how cultural change works—and why companies must go beyond slogans to build trust and reduce risk. Watch Part 1: “Safety as a Cultural Indicator”

New Leadership and Promotions

We’re excited to announce Bryan Gregory as our new Vice President of CX Solutions. Bryan brings over two decades of award-winning experience in marketing, training, and customer engagement—most recently serving as a senior leader at Carter Machinery. His unique “edu-tainment” approach blends strategic insight with engaging communication, and we’re thrilled to welcome his leadership. We’re also celebrating well-deserved promotions for Kim Battles, now Director of CX Deliverables, and Lisa Lyle, now Senior Client Success Manager. These changes strengthen our team and set the stage for continued growth. Read the full press release.

CNADMA Conference (September 2025)

Several of our team members will speak at this year’s 2025 CNADMA Conference in September in Denver, where we’ll showcase how our CX programs drive results across dealer networks. See real-world tools, new training offerings from the CX Institute, and practical takeaways for improving your customer journey. If you are coming, drop by Booth 205 and visit with Kim Battles, Bryan Gregory, and Lisa Lyle. We are presenting on Wed., Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. in room Colorado I-J.

We wish everyone a Happy Labor Day!