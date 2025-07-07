Listening to the Customer: Inside Okuma Americas

In this episode, Lynn Daniel sits down with Annette Carroll, Director of Marketing for Okuma Americas, a global leader in CNC metal-cutting machine tools and automation systems.

From the company’s surprising noodle-making roots to their modern innovations in robotics, service, and customer engagement—this conversation covers it all. Annette shares how customer feedback, gathered through tools like Net Promoter Score (NPS), has driven strategic improvements across Okuma’s operations. She highlights the evolving expectations of manufacturers, the critical role of responsive service, and how both Okuma and its distributor network are adapting to meet customers where they are—digitally and operationally.

You’ll learn:

How Okuma’s CX efforts have shaped product quality and service models

Why transparency and digital access are becoming essential in manufacturing

How Okuma’s distributor partners use customer feedback to improve

What the future holds for digital self-service and customer portals

This is a must-watch for anyone in B2B manufacturing, industrial marketing, or customer experience strategy. Stick around for a fun detail about making Darth Vader masks with precision equipment—yes, really.

Chapters: