Is Your Customer Feedback Program Really Making Your Company Better?

Recently, a potential client spoke with me about getting only scores and no other insightful, actionable information from their current program. They had scores but nothing else. Their program was exclusively email surveys. I shared with them the results from a recent project to illustrate how different methods get different feedback. The phone responses provided the most actionable information; not just a score.

Customer feedback is a critical aspect of making your company better. Allowing customers to provide feedback on your products, services, and transactions helps you improve in the long term and increase customer loyalty. But some things can compromise the quality of your customer feedback program. In my recent blog, Top 5 Reasons Your Customer Feedback Program Won’t Result in Real Changes . I address some challenges with programs and how to fix them.

Psychological Reactance Theory

I wrote about the findings of Psychology of Marketing on baiting customers for scores, “Baiting Customers for a High CX Score? It’s not a good idea!” In a nutshell, if you do this it will result in:

Lower levels of satisfaction with their experience,

Less willingness to repurchase, and

Less willingness to provide positive word-of-mouth intentions.

Customers are interested in feedback that helps them feel a part of the company and not a number or an avatar. I found the quote below from Fred Reichheld, explaining why a high NPS shouldn’t be your ultimate goal.

“A high NPS in and of itself is not the real objective, because a high NPS by itself does not guarantee success. NPS merely measures the quality of a company’s relationship with its current customers, and high-quality relationships are a necessary but not a sufficient condition for profitable growth… a company must build an army of promoters, but it will squander the potential they create if it can’t then make effective decisions about risk, pricing, innovation, cost management, and everything else necessary for sustainable, profitable growth.” Fred Reichheld

Conclusion

While it’s important to recognize the impact that customer feedback programs have on your business, it’s also important, to be honest with yourself about the impact and success of your program.

