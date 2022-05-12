Grow your Business Exponentially by Improving your Customer Experience

In my recent blog, Great Customer Experiences: The Key to Business Growth, I discuss the connection between great CX and business growth. Great CX is fundamental to profitable business growth. If customers like the service you provide, they will tell others. When they tell others, your customer acquisition costs go down. I suspect that those “referred” customers are likely to be the ones that your company can serve better.



I recommend Fred Reichheld’s Winning on Purpose for more reading on the connection between business growth and CX. He also outlines steps to use your NPS data to determine your “Earned Growth Rate (EGR),” which helps quantify how much referral activity is worth. The formula for calculating your company’s EGR is here.



I found an interesting article I’d like to share, Four Indicators Your Customer Experience Is An Afterthought. This piece from Forrester gives you a quick checklist to make sure your company isn’t deprioritizing CX in your growth strategy. For example, your CX metrics are only be used for bonuses.

