Did You Know Safety Practices Can Help You Improve CX?

Spot “near-miss” moments in customer feedback—and turn warning signs into wins and improve CX.

Welcome to the June 2025 edition of Success Strategies!

I’ve been thinking lately about the small moments that shape customer relationships—and how easily they can tip in the wrong direction if we’re not paying attention. This month, I’m sharing a few things that caught my eye: a new blog post outlining what you can learn from your safety program to improve CX, an article on how AI is changing how customers find us, and a quick reminder that CX training isn’t just a checkbox—it’s how we turn insights into action.

📌 FEATURED BLOG

Let’s Use Safety Practices to Help You Improve CX!

What do workplace safety and customer experience have in common? More than you’d think. My latest blog explores how “near-miss” safety practices can help you identify and respond to subtle signs of CX trouble before they impact customer relationships.

From “meh” survey ratings to Promoters who still mention friction, these are your warning lights. The good news? They’re also opportunities.

👉 Read the full post

🎓 CX TRAINING SPOTLIGHT

Turn Insights Into Action with Our CX Training Programs

Seeing the signs is one thing—knowing what to do with them is another. Our CX training programs help teams improve communication, deepen loyalty, and create more meaningful customer interactions.

We offer sessions tailored to:

Frontline managers focused on daily service delivery

Executive teams shaping strategy and culture

CX Program Leader Certification

Let us help your team close the gap between good intentions and great experiences.

👉 Explore training options.

🧠 What I’m Reading: How AI Is Changing Customer Search

I recently came across an article in Forbes that hit home, especially for those of us thinking about how our customers are finding (or not finding) us. Traditional search traffic is expected to drop 25% by 2026, and even top-ranking websites are already seeing up to a 50% drop thanks to Google’s AI Overviews and tools like ChatGPT.

AI is changing how people search and how businesses appear online. This shift is a wake-up call for us to reexamine how we communicate with customers and appear online.

Here are a few takeaways that stood out to me:

Search is becoming more intent-driven than keyword-driven. We must consider long-tail, conversational search terms, especially in our CX content.

Structured data, such as FAQ schema and first-party data (reviews, preferences, behavior), play a bigger role in visibility now than ever.

Discovery isn’t limited to Google anymore. Platforms like Yelp, Google Maps, and even Amazon use AI to rank and recommend businesses based on engagement, responsiveness, and reviews.

Voice and visual search are growing fast, and we should all pay more attention to them.

This shift doesn’t mean the end of organic discovery—it just means we need to be smarter about how we show up. We’re actively considering this as we evolve our CX approach and training.

If you want to discuss anything further, reply—I’m always happy to.

I hope everyone has a fun and safe Memorial Day weekend. I know many will take a moment to reflect. It’s a reminder that attention to the small things—whether honoring those who served or serving customers well—can leave a lasting impression.

Lynn Daniel

Founder & CEO

The Daniel Group