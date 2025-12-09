How Better CX Builds More Referrals — and More Revenue

Welcome to Success Strategies! This month, I continue our multi-part series exploring how a more substantial customer experience directly drives measurable growth in B2B organizations. In Part 1, I broke down the financial impact of improved CX — showing how loyalty, retention, and account spend rise sharply with higher NPS scores.

In Part 2, I turn to another high-value (and often overlooked) outcome: referrals from your most satisfied customers.

Some highlights from the analysis:

Roughly 35% of B2B customers say they’ve referred a colleague in the past six months and this rate has remained stable across years and industries.

Referrals remain an untapped marketing channel: they come almost exclusively from Promoters, yet most B2B companies still don’t track, thank, or nurture these high-value advocates.

I also include practical steps for capturing, tracking, and nurturing referral activity — something few B2B teams do well, despite its outsized impact on warm leads and trust-based sales.

About This Series

This multi-part series brings together:

Original TDG research,

Feedback trends across multiple B2B industries, and

Practical actions that leaders can take to convert customer insights into measurable performance improvement

Upcoming topics will include advanced loyalty signals, understanding early churn indicators.

NEW: Free CX Training Consultation

We’ve launched a free CX Training Consultation designed to help you identify performance gaps, clarify what problem you’re trying to solve, and build a practical training plan tailored to your data, culture, and operational realities.

This isn’t a product tour. This is a working session tailored to your organization’s needs.

During the consultation, we’ll help you:

Define the core issues driving customer friction

Outline learning objectives tied to behavior change

Discuss in-person, micro-learning, or hybrid training options

Map out a realistic before-and-after measurement

Whether you have a sophisticated feedback program or you’re just getting started, the consultation gives you a clear starting point.

Learn more here or schedule your consultation with Bryan Gregory

TEXT MESSAGING NOW AVAILABLE

We’re excited to announce that text messaging is now available for customer feedback delivery.

This new channel helps you:

Reach customers who rarely open email

Increase response rates

Capture feedback closer to the actual service experience

Respond faster when issues emerge

If you’d like guidance on which customer groups should receive SMS, email, or both, we’re happy to help.

NEW CX PULSE VIDEOS

Quick, high-impact CX insights in under a minute or so.

Our new CX Pulse playlist delivers fast, practical guidance on the real-world challenges you’re facing right now. The first episodes cover:

Why now is the time to ramp up customer listening

In periods of uncertainty, leading companies use customer voice as their competitive advantage. Bryan explains why increased feedback gives you strategic clarity while others hesitate.

How to get to root-cause issues—fast

Using the “check engine light” analogy, Bryan shows how TDG feedback systems help you diagnose the actual cause of a problem rather than waste time on symptoms.

Watch the CX Pulse playlist → https://bit.ly/CX_Pulse

Registration Now Open: 2026 CX Conference — “Amplifying the Customer’s Voice”

Dates: February 3–4, 2026 (Day 2 ends at 11:30 a.m.)

Location: Charlotte Marriott Southpark — Charlotte, NC

Two days focused on turning customer feedback into action: analyst interactive sessions, executive buy-in, touchpoint mapping, and more.

Keynotes: Caley Edgerly (CEO, Sonny Merryman) & Dr. Anna Kallschmidt (Industrial Organizational Psychologist)

Caley Edgerly (CEO, Sonny Merryman) & Dr. Anna Kallschmidt (Industrial Organizational Psychologist) Add-On: CX Program Advanced Certification (Feb 4 (half-day) –5)

