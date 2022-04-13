For Referral Marketing to Succeed, you need Excellent CX First!

This edition of Success Strategies focuses on growing your business through referral marketing with the foundation of excellent Customer Experience. Growing your business through referrals is a sound and sustaining way to expand. Moreover, it is “good” earned revenue.

You need to clearly understand how significant customer experience is to sales and marketing. Did you know that 25% of B2B buyers rely on the experience of others? Your clients are talking about you, and you want to make sure what they are saying is good. I’ll start with the highlights from my two recent blogs to expand on this topic:

First, you have to fire up your customers to get them to make referrals which means dependable, consistent service throughout the entire customer journey. I focus on the following tips to get started:

Tip # 1: Rethink Your Marketing Approach

Tip # 2: Don’t overlook your sales organization

Tip #3: Consider every touchpoint with the customer as essential

In this blog, I reference Harvard Business Review, Net Promoter 3.0, and how “earned growth” should be a priority through referral marketing (new business from current customers and their referrals). In a nutshell, you need to measure customer satisfaction, track referrals and the income generated from referrals.

Providing excellent customer experience will fire up your customers to talk about your business. And you need to measure and monitor your referrals. It sounds simple, but it’s not. Success is all in the details in referral marketing.

On another note, we are pleased to announce that we have launched an enhancement of our ExperienceConnect services, Customer Feedback Advanced Insights, Embedded. Customer Feedback Advanced Insights, Embedded gives The Daniel Group clients access to a suite of customizable dashboards and deep analytics directly from its cloud-based platform, ExperienceConnect. Read the full press release here.

We’d love to hear from you if you’ve found an innovative way to grow your referrals. Perhaps you’d consider an interview so that we can share your success story with our clients.

