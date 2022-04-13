April 13, 2022 ·

For Referral Marketing to Succeed, you need Excellent CX First!

This edition of Success Strategies focuses on growing your business through referral marketing with the foundation of excellent Customer Experience. Growing your business through referrals is a sound and sustaining way to expand. Moreover, it is “good” earned revenue.

You need to clearly understand how significant customer experience is to sales and marketing. Did you know that 25% of B2B buyers rely on the experience of others? Your clients are talking about you, and you want to make sure what they are saying is good. I’ll start with the highlights from my two recent blogs to expand on this topic:

First, you have to fire up your customers to get them to make referrals which means dependable, consistent service throughout the entire customer journey. I focus on the following tips to get started:

Tip # 1: Rethink Your Marketing Approach

Tip # 2: Don’t overlook your sales organization

Tip #3: Consider every touchpoint with the customer as essential

In this blog, I reference Harvard Business Review, Net Promoter 3.0, and how “earned growth” should be a priority through referral marketing (new business from current customers and their referrals). In a nutshell, you need to measure customer satisfaction, track referrals and the income generated from referrals.

Providing excellent customer experience will fire up your customers to talk about your business. And you need to measure and monitor your referrals. It sounds simple, but it’s not. Success is all in the details in referral marketing.

On another note, we are pleased to announce that we have launched an enhancement of our ExperienceConnect services, Customer Feedback Advanced Insights, Embedded. Customer Feedback Advanced Insights, Embedded gives The Daniel Group clients access to a suite of customizable dashboards and deep analytics directly from its cloud-based platform, ExperienceConnect. Read the full press release here.

We’d love to hear from you if you’ve found an innovative way to grow your referrals. Perhaps you’d consider an interview so that we can share your success story with our clients. 

At The Daniel Group, we are learning more and more about referral activity in the B2B world, and we now have three tips to help you increase your referral activity and fire up your customers to become your best sales force. My own Google research revealed that there are about 25 times more resources to “fire up your B2B sales force” (3.2 billion results) than there are for getting “getting referrals in B2B sales” (122 million).  Without examining the quality of these results, the difference is striking. This upside-down ratio illustrates a modern-day marketing and sales problem. Over the past ten years, 90% of our new clients have been the result of a referral or having first-hand knowledge of us. However, we have done too little to make it easy or encourage our delighted clients to tell others.

My last blog, Three Tips to Fire Up Your Customers to be Your Best Sales Force!, included how to encourage your customers to be a vital part of your B2B company’s sales and marketing. One key takeaway is that first-rate service is essential to getting customers to talk to others. Only having great products won’t get you there. Service must be part of the package. Here are the building blocks to grow your business with excellent customer experiences.

I have had several discussions with our clients about the central role good service can play in improving sales and marketing. The question they all had was, “just how significant?” So I will address it in this blog and provide an essential suggestion on how you can measure the impact of referrals on your business.

The Daniel Group Announces the Launch of Customer Feedback Advanced Insights, Embedded
Is your customer feedback program really making your company better?
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 12, 2022 (Newswire.com) – Customer Feedback Advanced Insights, Embedded gives The Daniel Group clients access to a suite of customizable dashboards and deep analytics directly from its cloud-based platform, ExperienceConnect. This new option provides a seamless experience by managing and analyzing all customer feedback data through one platform.

Customer feedback is a critical aspect of making your company better. Allowing customers to provide feedback on your products, services, and transactions helps you improve in the long term and increase customer loyalty. But some things can compromise the quality of your customer feedback program.

 

