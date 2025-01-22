Five CX Performance Elements that Excite Your Customers 

What makes customers truly delighted with their service experiences? After analyzing years of customer feedback, we’ve uncovered five key performance elements that consistently excite and engage customers. These elements not only enhance customer satisfaction but also significantly boost Net Promoter Scores (NPS)®. I recently presented at the AED Summit, where I discussed lessons from two decades of helping companies measure, manage, and improve CX. Today, let’s explore the five CX performance elements that make the biggest impact on your customers and why focusing on these can transform your customer experience strategy.

The 5 CX Performance Elements

Customers will tell you a lot if you listen. And listening is exactly what we have been doing in our work. More specifically, here is how we did it. Following a quantitative question (generally overall satisfaction), we ask the following two questions:

What went well with this experience?

What could have been better?

Verbatim responses are captured and tagged appropriately

We use analytics to help us understand the whys behind the score. For this blog, the focus is “Went Well” side; the next blog, I will cover “What Could Have Been Better.” Below is an image showing the results from within our online platform. For example, on the left-hand side, 16.52% of those responding to this question mentioned communication. The five performance elements I discuss account for 75% of all mentions. Collectively, this group that mentioned a performance element had an NPS of 79.6%. However, those customers who mentioned “Communication” as a positive performance factor had an NPS of 89.1%. Customers who mentioned ease of doing business had an NPS of 92.2%. Both performance elements are real customer exciters.

Look at the Numbers Differently