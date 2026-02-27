Execution Is Where CX Lives
Success Strategies – March 2026
Customer Experience does not improve because of good intentions. It improves because of disciplined execution. This month, we are focusing on what turns strategy into action.
Frontline Training: Where CX Becomes Real
In my latest blog, I address a common failure point in CX programs: frontline readiness.
Many organizations invest in surveys and strategy but overlook the people delivering the experience. Technical training is common. Confidence training is not. If employees are not equipped to manage real conversations in real time, the CX Execution Loop breaks down. Training must be practical. It must reflect real customer scenarios. And it must change behavior—not just complete a course.
CX Pulse #5: CX = EX + OPX
In this month’s CX Pulse video, Bryan Gregory explores a formula that leaders need to understand:
- Customer Experience strengthens when Employee Experience and Operational Excellence work together.
- If systems are broken, employees cannot compensate indefinitely.
- If employees are unsupported, process improvements stall.
Watch the full episode to see how measurement, management, and improvement connect.
First Fridays – March 6, 11 a.m., EST
Our March session features Kiersten Gibson, President of REACH Media Network.
Kiersten has built high-performing teams in the digital signage industry by aligning growth with customer focus. We will discuss leadership, operational discipline, and scaling without losing clarity.
March 6, 11 a.m., EST
CX Conference 2026
Amplifying the Customer’s Voice, NEW DATE: October 20–21, 2026, NEW HOTEL: Renaissance Charlotte SouthPark Hotel
We are pleased to confirm new dates and venue details for the 2026 CX Conference.
This year’s program focuses on helping organizations elevate the customer’s voice inside their own operations.
Featured speakers include:
- Caley Edgerly, President & CEO of Sonny Merryman, who brings deep operational and leadership experience from the transportation industry
- Dr. Anna Kallschmidt, Industrial-Organizational Psychologist, whose research sheds light on the hidden cultural dynamics that shape customer and employee experience
Two days of practical application. Day two concludes at 2:00 p.m. for convenient travel. Click here for more information and registration.
Customer Experience is not a theory. It is execution. The question is simple: Is your organization structured to execute consistently? If you’d like to explore that conversation, let’s talk.
Lynn Daniel
Founder and CEO
704.749.5018
