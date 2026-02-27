Execution Is Where CX Lives

Lynn is a national expert in B2B customer service with a background in management consulting, corporate planning, and new product management. Before founding The Daniel Group in 1989, he held management positions at Rexam Corporation and sales roles at Eli Lilly Company.

Lynn specializes in team-based strategic planning for companies and non-profits, market research, and improving customer retention. He is a past president of the North Carolina State University Alumni Association board and serves on the boards of WFAE, the National Public Radio station in Charlotte and the NC State University Foundation. He holds a BA (With Honors) from NC State University and an MBA from the University of Virginia.

Lynn speaks regularly on customer engagement and loyalty at industry conferences and meetings, including MHEDA, The Caterpillar North American Dealer Marketing Association, the Northeastern Material Handling Dealer Group, and various regional product marketing conferences for Caterpillar. For speaking engagements, call 704-749-5018.

His articles have appeared in Customer Experience Magazine, Long Range Planning, The Journal of Business Strategy, and The Business Journal. He has been quoted in the New York Times, Business NC, CBS MarketWatch, and INC.