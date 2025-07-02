Do You Have a Survey Process or a CX Improvement Program? 

Introduction

Too often, managers claim to have a customer experience (CX) improvement program when, in reality, what they have is merely a survey process. That may sound surprising, but I speak from both personal experience and broader observations across the CX landscape.

A Little Background

There is no shortage of survey activity today. I receive surveys from my doctor, dentist, car repair shop—just about every service provider I use. Despite the abundance of surveys, tangible improvements in customer experience remain scarce.

According to Forrester’s U.S. Customer Experience Index (CX Index™), CX quality among U.S. brands recently hit an all-time low, marking a third consecutive year of decline. The causes are multifaceted: fragmented customer and employee experiences, disappointing digital interactions (especially with chatbots), and increasing consumer concerns about finances, societal issues, and the economy.

A 2022 GetFeedback survey found that 64% of U.S. companies claim to have a formal CX program. However, Forrester’s 2024 report reveals that only 3% of those organizations are truly “customer-obsessed.” In other words, most companies are doing something, but very few are doing it well.

Even more telling, the American Customer Satisfaction Index shows that consumer satisfaction fell in the first quarter of 2025—erasing the post-pandemic gains and returning to pre-COVID levels.

Personally, I struggle to recall a recent, truly excellent customer experience—and I wouldn’t say I’m a particularly difficult customer. So, what’s going wrong?

Let’s return to the question at the heart of this blog.

Survey Process vs. CX Improvement Program: What’s the Difference?

What are the telltale signs that your organization has a survey process rather than a comprehensive CX improvement program?

Signs You May Only Have a Survey Process

Excessive and repetitive surveys.

You may be collecting feedback at every touchpoint—sometimes to the point of overwhelming your customers. My Honda dealer sends me a survey after nearly every visit. Occasionally I respond, but it often feels excessive and disconnected from actual service outcomes.

Feedback is collected but not acted upon.

Issues such as complaints or sales opportunities aren’t addressed promptly—if at all. A true CX program demands a robust process for acting on customer input. (For an example, see my blog post about my frustrating RV service experience. I completed the survey, voiced my concerns, and… nothing. It’s been nearly a month without a response from the OEM.)

No link to continuous improvement (CI).

Feedback is pointless if you lack mechanisms to turn insights into actions. A mature CX program is tied closely to either formal or informal CI efforts.

Lack of CX success stories.

If wins aren’t being shared, momentum suffers. CX improvement should result in tangible, celebrated successes that energize your team.

Too much focus on metrics, not enough on emotion.

Managing customer satisfaction scores is not enough. Emotional engagement drives loyalty. As Gallup’s Human Sigma (2007) study showed, emotionally engaged customers are more profitable.

Limited senior-level involvement.

If leaders only glance at the metrics without helping to define broader CX outcomes, your program isn’t being taken seriously.

Signs You Have a True CX Improvement Program

Thoughtful feedback collection.

Yes, surveys are used—but with careful consideration of timing, frequency, and customer convenience. The process respects the customer’s time.

Integration with continuous improvement efforts.

Either your CX program is tied to existing CI initiatives, or CI is being built into your CX efforts.

Engaged senior leadership.

Executives do more than review reports—they help shape the customer journey by sharing what a great experience looks like and leading by example.

A clear CX vision with measurable outcomes.

There’s a shared understanding across the organization about what great CX looks like and what results it should achieve. This vision is communicated often and clearly.

Celebration of CX success stories.

Wins are acknowledged and promoted. They build internal momentum and reinforce a customer-centric culture.

So, What Do You Have?

If your goal is to create better experiences for your customers—and grow your business in the process—it’s time to be honest: Do you have a survey process or a genuine CX improvement program?

Collecting feedback is important, but it’s only the first (and easiest) step. Real transformation happens when feedback becomes action, when every team member is empowered to improve the customer journey, and when your culture revolves around delivering exceptional experiences.

In short: don’t settle for checking the box. Build a CX program that delivers.

Let’s aim to be part of the 3% that truly put the customer at the center of everything.