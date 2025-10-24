CX That Pays: Turning Experience into Growth
Welcome to the November 2025 Edition of Success Strategies. This month, we’re focusing on the financial impact of consistently delivering excellent customer experiences. In my recent blog, How Better Customer Experience Drives Growth in B2B Companies (part 1 of 2), I am frequently asked about the payoff of better CX. From our database, I can share how much better CX means to sales. But other benefits arise from better CX. Consider these facts:
- One in three customers will leave a brand they love after just one bad experience (PwC)
- CX leaders achieve 5x higher revenue growth than their peers (Forrester)
- CX leaders grow 2.3x faster and cut service costs by up to 20% compared to laggards (McKinsey)
- Experience-led companies achieve 10–20% lower costs to serve and double the revenue growth (McKinsey)
The link between experience and financial results is no longer theoretical—it’s measurable.
Stay tuned for Part 2 next month.
Supporting CX Insights
Continue your CX reading with these related articles:
How Safety Values Illuminate the Path to CX Excellence → From our blog library, explore how shared values—and not just processes—create a culture where both safety and CX thrive. A conversation with Dr. John Kello, Professor of Psychology Emeritus at Davidson College and organizational consultant.
How to Manage Painful Customer Experiences →
By Chip Bell, Forbes Contributor Even the best organizations stumble—but great ones turn service hiccups into unforgettable moments of trust. Chip Bell shares four ways to transform “ouch” moments into loyalty wins through agility, empathy, and small acts of generosity.
Registration Now Open: 2026 CX Conference — “Amplifying the Customer’s Voice”
Dates: February 3–4, 2026 (Day 2 ends at 11:30 a.m.)
Location: Charlotte Marriott Southpark — Charlotte, NC
Two days focused on turning customer feedback into action: analyst interactive sessions, executive buy-in, touchpoint mapping, and more.
Keynotes: Caley Edgerly (CEO, Sonny Merryman) & Dr. Anna Kallschmidt (Industrial Organizational Psychologist)
Optional Add-On: CX Program Advanced Certification (Feb 4 (half-day) –5)
Looking Ahead: Planning for 2026
As we look toward 2026, our focus is on helping you strengthen your CX foundation with new ways to learn, listen, and lead.
Below you’ll find two key initiatives designed to support your goals for the year ahead:
The expanded options of the CX Institute, expanding training options for every level of your organization. Watch the video below to learn more.
New Digital Feedback Solutions that make it easier to capture and act on customer insights anytime, anywhere.
Scroll down to learn more about both — and start planning your 2026 CX strategy today.
