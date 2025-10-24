CX That Pays: Turning Experience into Growth

Welcome to the November 2025 Edition of Success Strategies. This month, we’re focusing on the financial impact of consistently delivering excellent customer experiences. In my recent blog, How Better Customer Experience Drives Growth in B2B Companies (part 1 of 2), I am frequently asked about the payoff of better CX. From our database, I can share how much better CX means to sales. But other benefits arise from better CX. Consider these facts: One in three customers will leave a brand they love after just one bad experience (PwC)

and cut service costs by up to 20% compared to laggards (McKinsey) Experience-led companies achieve 10–20% lower costs to serve and double the revenue growth (McKinsey) The link between experience and financial results is no longer theoretical—it’s measurable. Stay tuned for Part 2 next month. Read Part 1: How Better Customer Experience Drives Growth in B2B Companies

Supporting CX Insights

