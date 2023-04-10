Welcome to Success Strategies!

CX Frontline Training: Are You Improving Your CX With Training?

Learning the technical skills needed for your job is important. So are those so-called “soft skills.” The way you communicate with customers over the phone and in person. Too often, short shrift is given to this type of training, yet is essential for at least three reasons:

Our research shows that effective communication often distinguishes between a great and a not-so-good customer experience. Customer expectations around communication have become more stringent. Whether it is the impact of Amazon or not, customers want to be better informed during transactions. Many of us often think we don’t need to be “good” learners in our jobs and expand our knowledge base. For example, I share a story in my latest blog, “Customer Service Training—Not Right Now, I’m Too Busy doing it Wrong!” from early in my business career, highlighting how I thought I didn’t need additional training. I was wrong.

Communicating details to customers with a personal touch matters to them. To illustrate, I recently interviewed one of our research analysts, Stephanie. She said she’s learned from conducting countless interviews with customers just how much personal touch matters to your customers.

“I think that’s one of the biggest things I see is that personal touch, and for them, it makes them feel special. So, for example, I had a man say, “You know what? My reps noticed that it was raining for some of the days of my service that I had rented a machine, and my rep had comped me the days that it was raining so that I didn’t have to be on the hook for those particular days.” And he didn’t have to do that, but he did that for me, and that made me so happy.”

Ultimately, your and your company’s success stems from being “good” learners. But the most critical question is, are you a “good” learner too?

Lynn Daniel

CEO

The Daniel Group Will Implement Its ExperienceConnect Customer Experience Program for Ring Power and Ziegler Cat

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 28, 2023 (Newswire.com) – The Daniel Group, experts helping business-to-business companies improve customer experience announced the signing of two new clients, Ring Power and Ziegler Cat. Ring Power, based in St. Augustine, FL, and Zeiger Cat, headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, have both retained The Daniel Group to provide a custom, end-to-end customer feedback program for each company.

According to Lynn Daniel, "Both of these companies are among the leaders in the Caterpillar dealer network. I welcome both companies to The Daniel Group. We look forward to working with them to create even better experiences for their customers."

Customer Service Training—Not Right Now, I’m Too Busy doing it Wrong!

Is your team too busy to get customer service training, but your CX performance is not what you want? We are all sometimes guilty of being too comfortable with what our experiences have taught us instead of taking the time to learn more. And, while experience is often the best teacher, it can sometimes be a wrong or incomplete teacher. This statement is especially true now. What you learned in the past is less helpful now as customer expectations for their service experiences have changed. As a result, ways of doing things that worked in the past may not work now.