CX, Continuous Improvement, and the Little Big Things

Too often, we overlook the “little” things that have a big impact on customer experience—things like building appearance, signage, and phone routing. To illustrate, here’s a personal example.

Earlier this year, I purchased a new RV built on the chassis of a well-known truck brand. When it needed repair, I planned to leave early last Friday morning. The engine started, but the unit barely moved. What happened next:

I called the OEM’s 800 help line around 5:30 am. The phone tree was confusing and lengthy, and after several attempts, a recording said the support line was closed at that hour.

I tried a local dealer, but after another long phone tree, I heard the office didn’t open until 7:30 am—this was about 5:45 am.

Eventually, I reached someone at the dealer who said the unit was drivable and could be brought in; so I limped it 12 miles at no more than 50 mph.

Another wrinkle: the dealership has two locations about half a mile apart. The first’s signage suggested it didn’t service my RV’s brand, so I went to the second. After searching for the entrance, I had to turn around and return to the first—no small feat driving a large RV towing a car in a lot crowded with semis. Finally, I found the right spot and met the shop foreman, who saved the day and made a bad experience at least acceptable.

What was missing?

There were several things that seemed to be missing in this experience. Here are the big ones:

Availability matters. If you work in a market and you have customers who operate 24/7, how do they get in touch if the need is urgent? It appears that if I have a problem on the road and it happens outside of regular business hours, I am out of luck. What do professional drivers do who are on the road all hours of the night?

Check your phone tree. I know this is not the most enjoyable thing to do, but it’s amazing how many ways a customer can get lost in a phone tree. If you are not open, program your phone system so that customers know you are closed before they go through the entire phone tree.

Signage does matter. I realize if you are selling multiple product lines, you may not be able to highlight everything you support. Consider where you want your customers to go to find what they need.

Human interaction matters. I was pretty upset as the RV only has 5,200 miles on it, and the engine quit working properly. However, the shop foreman, Warren, listened to my concerns and quickly diagnosed the problem (faulty wiring harness). Although I do not yet have the RV back, Warren has been outstanding in keeping me informed about its status.

What Are The Messages?

To make your CX program work, your continuous improvement (CI) must work hand in glove with CX. Customers will tell you about the desired improvements, and there must be a way to implement the necessary changes. This is where CI comes in. It can be a process through which customer feedback is translated into real change.

A few years ago, I wrote a blog about the power of continuous improvement on customer experience (CX). Here is a link to this blog, which outlines what one of our clients has done to use CI as a powerful tool for improving CX in their organization. You will find this quite helpful.

Having customers familiar with a business is great, but it can create blind spots for managers. I suspect this is what happened to me. I am a new customer of this business. I was not familiar with the intricacies of finding the right location or navigating the phone tree, etc. Existing customers know where to go and who to see. Those in charge of the phone system and signage may think that everyone knows how to access this business. It was not true in my case, and it is probably not true for other new customers. Years ago, when working on a project for a construction dealer, I interviewed customers who were new to the dealership. One of their major complaints was the difficulty in knowing where to go when they arrived at one of the dealer’s facilities.

Know how to “human.” In my case, Warren, the shop foreman, helped to change my view of the experience. His responsiveness and clear explanations were both reassuring and understandable. He has responded as he promised. Even though many aspects of this experience were less than desirable, he made it better. Now I know where to go and will go back for service. Had Warren not been there, I’m not sure I would have.

Walk a mile in your customers’ shoes. I was surprised to find that the after-hours toll-free number was not available at that time of the morning. If you have customers who work nights and weekends, consider how you can support them.

I always welcome your comments and feedback. Let me know what you think. My email address is [email protected], and my phone number is 704-749-5018.

Thanks for reading.