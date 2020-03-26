Welcome to Success Strategies

We hope this edition of Customer Experience Success Strategies finds you, your family, and staff healthy. We are, too, adjusting to our new socially isolated reality, which will hopefully end very soon. Please see our Business Continuity Update on how we are operating during the Covid-19 crisis.

This edition focuses on ways to improve B2B Customer Experience in Sales. It is often said that the sales person gets the first sale but service and support get the future sales. I think this is true.

So, to make that first sale or the fiftieth, the sales experience has to be the best it can be. To share what we are learning from our research checkout Getting Your Customer Experience Strategy Right. Our research shows which factors have the most significant impact on NPS when selling capital goods. No, it’s not pricing or delivery. Also, I found a McKinsey article that reinforces what we’ve learned as well; The Basics of Business-TO-Business Sales Success.

Many companies are too focused on the score but not the feedback data. To address this challenge, I want to share Customer Experience is More Than a Score. In this blog, I discuss how the feedback data can be much more valuable in improving your Customer Experience. Forbes reminds us in Net Promoter No-No’s that “the detailed, unscripted answers that follow the NPS question present a golden opportunity to gain specific insights.” The score is only the beginning.

Again, we hope everyone is safe and healthy during this challenging time.

