Digital, Phone, or Both?

Lately, I’ve heard a familiar concern from clients and prospects: “We need better feedback from our customers.” Not just more feedback—better. The kind that gives you real insight and helps you actually make changes that improve your business.

And I get it. We all like the speed and ease of digital surveys. They’re efficient, scalable, and quick to send. However, more and more teams are realizing that digital-only feedback leaves gaps—especially when the service or product is complex.

In my latest blog, I walk through why some clients are bringing back phone surveys or blending them into their digital feedback process. Here’s the short version:



Phone surveys produce about twice as many comments as digital ones

The comments tend to be more detailed and nuanced

They’re especially useful when feedback is about a complex experience or high-value service

On the flip side, if you’re checking on a straightforward part order, was it correct, arrived on time, and priced right? Then digital is probably all you need.

But when customers are spending real money, or when your team delivers a hands-on service that requires skill, communication, and coordination, you want to know what happened. That’s where phone feedback shines. It gives customers the chance to tell the whole story.

So, what’s the right approach?

We’ve always believed in offering “Anytime, Anywhere” feedback options—phone, text, email, kiosk—whatever fits best. When you match the feedback method to the type of insight you need, you get feedback that actually fuels change.

Think of it this way: getting a vague “C+” without any notes doesn’t help you improve. But a few clear comments from the teacher? That changes everything.

And let me know what’s working (or not) in your feedback program. I’d love to hear about it.

