Empathy Is Rare in Business. That’s Exactly Why It Works.

Here’s a number worth sitting with: 43% of customers have already left a brand because it failed to show empathy. Another 25% have thought about walking away. That’s more than two-thirds of your customer base telling you, in no uncertain terms, that how you make them feel matters as much as what you sell them.

Empathy: the ability to sense what someone else is feeling and respond with genuine concern has long been treated as a “nice to have” in business. The data says otherwise. And the companies that figure this out first will have a competitive advantage that’s genuinely hard to replicate.

What the Research Shows

In 2025, Zurich Insurance sponsored a global study led by Jamil Zaki, Ph.D., Director of the Stanford Social Neuroscience Lab. The study surveyed nearly 12,000 participants across eleven countries. The findings are striking:

60% of customers say they only engage with companies that show genuine care.

72% believe companies lose interest in them the moment a sale is made.

78% feel companies are focused on the transaction, not the customer.

43% have left a brand due to lack of empathy. Another 25% have considered it.

71% say AI cannot deliver the kind of empathy they’re looking for.

These numbers come primarily from B2C environments, but the implications extend to B2B as well. The experience expectations people develop in their personal lives don’t disappear when they show up for work. If anything, they follow them through the door.

What This Means for Your Business

The gap between what customers want and what they’re getting is enormous. That gap is your opportunity.

Human connection is a differentiator, not a given. In an era where so many of our traditional social connections are under strain, people are gravitating toward brands that make them feel seen — not just served. Customers who feel genuinely cared for don’t just stay; they advocate. They refer. They become the kind of loyal customers that no discount or loyalty program can manufacture.

Empathy drives referral behavior. Our own research on customer referrals reinforces this: over a third of customers reported recommending a company to someone else in the past six months, and nearly all referrals came from highly satisfied customers. Showing concern for your customers inspires them to show concern for their colleagues — by pointing them your way.

The status quo isn’t working. If 78% of customers feel companies don’t genuinely care about them, most businesses are leaving enormous value on the table. Companies willing to invest in empathy — systematically, not just aspirationally — will stand out immediately.

A heavy equipment dealer we worked with was losing repeat service business, not because of technical capability, but because of how issues were communicated. When a repair was delayed, customers were often informed late or with minimal context. From the dealer’s perspective, the work was getting done. From the customer’s perspective, they were being left in the dark.

The shift wasn’t operational, it was behavioral. Service advisors were trained to proactively acknowledge delays, explain the “why,” and outline next steps before the customer had to ask. The result wasn’t just fewer complaints—it was an increase in repeat business and referrals. Customers didn’t expect perfection, but they did expect to feel informed and respected.

How to Actually Build an Empathetic Organization

This is where most conversations about empathy stall. It’s easy to agree that empathy matters. It’s devilishly hard to operationalize. Here’s where to start:

Hire for it. The old adage, hire for attitude, train for aptitude, applies directly here. Empathy can be developed, but only in people who already have some inclination toward it. Without that foundation, even the best training won’t bridge the gap. Look for people who naturally listen well, who pick up on emotional cues, who genuinely seem to care.

Train for it, seriously. Hard skills matter, but so do soft skills. The ability to navigate a difficult customer conversation, to acknowledge frustration without defensiveness, to make someone feel heard — these can be taught and refined. Investing in this kind of development also creates a shared language around empathy that helps teams hold each other accountable.

Use AI thoughtfully. The research is clear: 71% of customers don’t believe AI can deliver real empathy. That doesn’t mean AI has no role, it’s well-suited for handling routine, lower-stakes customer needs efficiently. But when a situation calls for nuance, understanding, or emotional intelligence, a human needs to be in the loop. Make that handoff easy and fast.

Tell your empathy stories. Customers respond to empathy, but they won’t call it that. They’ll call it “the best service I’ve ever had” or “a company that actually cares.” Share those stories internally to reinforce the culture, externally to show customers what they can expect. Don’t brand yourself the “empathetic company.” Just show it.

Empathy becomes most visible when something goes wrong. In one case, a customer experienced a significant disruption due to a service failure. The initial instinct internally was to explain and defend the process. Instead, the team paused and led with acknowledgment, recognizing the impact on the customer’s operation before offering any explanation.

That shift changed the tone of the entire interaction. The issue still had to be resolved, but the customer stayed engaged rather than escalating. In high-stakes situations, empathy isn’t about agreeing—it’s about recognizing impact first.

Why Empathy Is So Hard to Scale

The honest answer is that it starts, and often stops, at the top. As Palena Neale writes in Empathy Is a Non-Negotiable Leadership Skill. Here’s How to Practice It: leaders who dismiss empathy as optional or “touchy-feely” create cultures where people withhold ideas, disengage, and eventually leave.

Empathy isn’t soft. It’s strategic. As digital and AI-driven interactions become the norm, the human moments that remain carry more weight, not less. Companies that lead with empathy from the C-suite down to the frontline will build the kind of loyalty that’s hard to buy and harder to compete with.

The Opportunity Is Right in Front of You

Most of your competitors are not doing this well. The data makes that plain. That means a real, opportunity exists for companies willing to invest in empathy at every level of the customer experience in hiring, training, culture, and leadership.

Where does empathy show up in your customer experience today and where is it missing?

Want to build a more empathetic team? Our training programs are designed specifically to develop the skills that drive better customer experiences. Learn more here.