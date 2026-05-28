How Communication Drives Customer Experience and NPS

Originally published April 2024 — Updated May 2026

A note on this update:

When I first published this piece in April 2024, AI-driven communication tools were just beginning to reshape how businesses interact with customers. Two years later, chatbots, automated service agents, and AI-assisted messaging are becoming mainstream. The data and core argument here are more relevant than ever. Technology can scale communication, but it cannot substitute for the quality of it. The same principles apply whether a message is delivered by a technician, a customer service rep, or an AI agent. There is growing indication that customers don’t see AI as a complete solution. In a recent study from Zurich Insurance, 71% of respondents indicated a preference for human connection over AI. While AI can help improve communication, it is not the complete answer.

Here is a striking number: in our survey database of more than one million completed B2B customer surveys, dealer communication scores correlate with Net Promoter Score at 0.80, immediately, with no lag. That is a remarkably strong relationship, and it points to something most managers underinvest in. Communication is not a soft skill. It is one of the most measurable and most consequential drivers of customer experience.

These surveys span customers in material handling, construction equipment, bus and truck, and various other industrial markets. The analysis below covers more than 600,000 surveys conducted since 2008 in one vertical market. We used simple correlation to explore the relationships.

What the Data Shows

NPS and Overall Satisfaction. We started by correlating Net Promoter Score (NPS) with Overall Satisfaction (rated on a 1–10 scale). With no time lag, the correlation was only 0.44, modest at best. But as I introduced quarterly lags, the picture changed significantly:

Time Period Correlation No lag 0.44 4-quarter lag 0.51 8-quarter lag 0.70 12-quarter lag 0.79

The takeaway is important: creating a less loyal customer takes several unsatisfactory experiences and some time for things to change. Conversely, building a Promoter takes numerous positive experiences accumulated over time. Satisfaction today shapes loyalty tomorrow.

Communication, Overall Satisfaction, and NPS. When I correlated dealer communication scores against NPS, the results were striking:

Time Period Correlation No lag 0.80 4-quarter lag 0.76 8-quarter lag 0.85 12-quarter lag 0.80

Unlike Overall Satisfaction, which builds loyalty gradually over time, the impact of poor or great communication is felt immediately. The correlation between communication and Overall Satisfaction with no lag is 0.80. Lag it by four quarters, and it drops to 0.58. Communication matters right now, not later.