How Communication Drives Customer Experience and NPS
Originally published April 2024 — Updated May 2026
A note on this update:
When I first published this piece in April 2024, AI-driven communication tools were just beginning to reshape how businesses interact with customers. Two years later, chatbots, automated service agents, and AI-assisted messaging are becoming mainstream. The data and core argument here are more relevant than ever. Technology can scale communication, but it cannot substitute for the quality of it. The same principles apply whether a message is delivered by a technician, a customer service rep, or an AI agent. There is growing indication that customers don’t see AI as a complete solution. In a recent study from Zurich Insurance, 71% of respondents indicated a preference for human connection over AI. While AI can help improve communication, it is not the complete answer.
Here is a striking number: in our survey database of more than one million completed B2B customer surveys, dealer communication scores correlate with Net Promoter Score at 0.80, immediately, with no lag. That is a remarkably strong relationship, and it points to something most managers underinvest in. Communication is not a soft skill. It is one of the most measurable and most consequential drivers of customer experience.
These surveys span customers in material handling, construction equipment, bus and truck, and various other industrial markets. The analysis below covers more than 600,000 surveys conducted since 2008 in one vertical market. We used simple correlation to explore the relationships.
What the Data Shows
NPS and Overall Satisfaction. We started by correlating Net Promoter Score (NPS) with Overall Satisfaction (rated on a 1–10 scale). With no time lag, the correlation was only 0.44, modest at best. But as I introduced quarterly lags, the picture changed significantly:
|Time Period
|Correlation
|No lag
|0.44
|4-quarter lag
|0.51
|8-quarter lag
|0.70
|12-quarter lag
|0.79
The takeaway is important: creating a less loyal customer takes several unsatisfactory experiences and some time for things to change. Conversely, building a Promoter takes numerous positive experiences accumulated over time. Satisfaction today shapes loyalty tomorrow.
Communication, Overall Satisfaction, and NPS. When I correlated dealer communication scores against NPS, the results were striking:
|Time Period
|Correlation
|No lag
|0.80
|4-quarter lag
|0.76
|8-quarter lag
|0.85
|12-quarter lag
|0.80
Unlike Overall Satisfaction, which builds loyalty gradually over time, the impact of poor or great communication is felt immediately. The correlation between communication and Overall Satisfaction with no lag is 0.80. Lag it by four quarters, and it drops to 0.58. Communication matters right now, not later.
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What Effective Communication Does for Customer Experience
- It builds your brand. Trust is the foundation of brand equity, and nothing builds trust faster than clear, consistent communication. Think about what you feel when an order arrives exactly when promised, or when a technician explains clearly what they found and what they fixed. That feeling is your brand in action.
- It defuses disputes before they escalate. Customer complaints are inevitable, and often happen because of a misunderstanding or miscommunication. This places a premium on communication that helps defuse the complaint and develop an understanding of the central customer problem.
- It answers the “where’s my stuff?” question. When working on a project for a trucking company, I discovered something counterintuitive: customers were not primarily interested in speed. They wanted consistency. A three-day service was being passed over in favor of a five-day service, since the five-day service arrived reliably. Both problems are communication problems.
How to Build Effective Communication in Your Business
Most organizations underinvest in communication capability. Here are three areas that consistently matter:
- Software is a tool, not the solution. I recently had an HVAC company make three service visits to our new home. Before the visit, I received a text with the technician’s ETA and photo. The system worked perfectly. Technology can deliver a message; it cannot make the message meaningful.
- Invest in frontline communication training. Technical workers are often hired for their technical skills, not their communication abilities. Yet customer-facing roles demand both. Frontline workers are often the face of your brand. Don’t assume good communication is something they’ll figure out on their own.
- Recognize and reinforce good communication when it happens. Years ago, we developed a “Good Jobs” notification in our survey platform. During a customer interview, our clients received a real-time alert whenever a customer singled out an individual or team for exceptional service. Looking back at those notifications, the vast majority involved communication; someone who explained things clearly, kept the customer informed, or handled a difficult situation with care. Clients used this feedback to recognize their people and, subtly, to teach others. Workers welcomed it because it came directly from customers.
Communication, Communication, Communication
The real estate industry has long taught that property value is about location, location, location. Something similar is true for customer experience: it is about communication, communication, communication.
Effective communication is not a nice-to-have. It is a required building block of any successful CX program. And here is a useful diagnostic: look at how your employees communicate with each other. Internal communication habits are a reliable predictor of how well your organization communicates with customers.
This holds whether communication is delivered by a frontline technician, a call center agent, or an AI-powered service tool. The medium changes. The standard and customer expectations do not change.
Lynn Daniel
704-749-5019
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