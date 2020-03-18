To Our Valued Clients:

On behalf of The Daniel Group, we hope this note finds you, your families, and your businesses safe and well. As we enter uncharted territory for the North American and global economies due to the impacts of the novel coronavirus, we are providing the following Business Continuity Update.

The Daniel Group plans to support your critical customer experience feed back programs with no interruptions or changes to the service quality levels you’ve come to expect from us. We are well positioned to operate through this time due to the following key elements:

Web-Based Portal

The technology supporting our core survey system, from importing/uploading your data files, to conducting surveys, to sending alerts and displaying results in our portal are all driven by a system housed in a secure Tier 1 data center in Charlotte, NC, with cloud-based backup and disaster recovery systems.

Virtual Call Center

As many of you know, our team of sixty Research Analysts already work from home using our web-based survey management application and phone system. So, we have inherent resilience to physical/site shutdowns compared to a traditional call center.

Cloud-Based Office

Over the past several years, we have transitioned our key business processes into the cloud, e.g. Microsoft Office 365 for email and files, a voice-over IP phone and web-based accounting, HR, and screenshare/webcam meetings. As such, our management team will begin working from home from the close of business today and resume office activities when it makes sense to do so from a health security perspective.

In our experience, during challenging times it’s more important than ever to deliver excellent customer experiences. We plan to continue to provide you with the feedback you need regarding the experiences your teams deliver for your customers, to help you keep your business healthy and competitive throughout this time and beyond.

Please contact me directly with any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Doug Fowler

President & COO

The Daniel Group

704.816.7703