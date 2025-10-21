How Better Customer Experience Drives Growth in B2B Companies

In today’s B2B landscape, customer experience has become one of the few remaining levers of real differentiation. Competing on product or price alone is no longer enough—customers expect every interaction to be consistent, responsive, and easy. Companies that deliver on those expectations don’t just earn goodwill; they earn growth. The link between experience and performance is no longer theoretical—it’s measurable, and it’s widening the gap between CX leaders and everyone else.

This two-part series explores the financial benefits companies can achieve through a more substantial customer experience (CX). Drawing on both industry research and insights from The Daniel Group’s own analysis, the series examines how organizations can turn CX investments into measurable performance gains—and how to overcome common barriers that prevent progress.

An article of faith is a firmly held belief. Well, many companies have adopted CX improvement efforts as an article of faith. Globally, in 2023, companies spent $11.4 billion on customer experience management services. This number is projected to grow at 12.2% annually. What are some of the benefits that some of the companies investing in CX are realizing? Let’s see!