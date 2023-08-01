Welcome to Success Strategies | August 2023

Are Your CX Improvement Efforts Measurable? Yes!

When an organization launches a CX improvement effort, it is often hard to measure results. When starting a CX program, it is easy to identify business outcomes but more challenging to, for example, measure customer retention after embarking on a Customer Experience initiative.

In my recent blog, What We’ve Learned to Help Clients Generate NPS Growth!, I share how CX performance measures have changed for one of our client groups. While we cannot access as much client information as needed to determine additional business outcomes from improved CX, our CX program and dealer support led to a remarkable NPS increase from 67% to 85%. Please take a few minutes to read it.

Forrester suggests the following steps to measure your CX improvement efforts:

Analyze where you are now

Estimate the potential benefits of improving CX

Estimate the cost and timelines of CX investments

Estimate your ROI

I’d like to share some articles I’ve found that discuss the critical link between CX and business success:

Doing the work to make your CX improvement investments measurable will be worth the effort to help others in your organization understand the power of CX on the bottom line.

In an upcoming blog, I plan to outline one outcome measure companies should consider a critical CX performance measure.

