Are You Using Humor in CX to Increase your Customer Loyalty?

Want to make your customer experiences memorable at your company? Use humor. Why? Humor builds connections and relationships with your customers by bringing a smile to their faces each time they interact with your business. And 80% of customers were more likely to come back and refer their friends if the company uses humor in their sales and CX.

In my recent blog, Revisiting an Older Blog: Using Humor to Create the Unexpected Customer Experience, I discuss how we often overlook humor as a Customer Experience tool to build customer loyalty.

Benefits of Using Humor in CX

Before I delve into the guidelines for using humor in CX, let’s review the crucial benefits of utilizing humor.

Enhances memorability

Elevates the overall customer experience

Fosters greater satisfaction

Contributes to enduring and loyal customer relationships

Facilitates a broader perspective for both representatives and customers, i.e., humanizes the experience

Instills a sense of comfort and relaxation in customers

As you can see, humor can change an entire experience if used properly. But humor in Customer Experience must be used with caution.

Guidelines

Be mindful of your customers: Consider how they may react based on their preferences and cultural backgrounds.

Be appropriate to the situation: Humor isn’t applicable in more serious interactions. You may be viewed as disrespectful.

Be kind: Always avoid sarcasm and mockery at anyone’s expense.

Be alert to customer reactions: watch your customer’s reactions (laughter, positive/negative feedback, facial expressions, and body language.

Be comfortable: stay true to your personality and style.

I found a few articles you may find helpful in incorporating humor with your customers:

Let us know how humor works for you at your company. We’d love to share this with our clients.

NEWS: Annual Client Conference 2024

Build a Stronger CX Culture, Charlotte, NC, March 5-7, 2024

We’ve seen numerous clients flourish with their feedback programs and are now eager to enhance their CX, emphasizing deeper engagement and excellence through a robust CX culture. Our conference theme resonates directly with this aspiration, making it ideal for both CX program leaders and pivotal executives or managers in customer-centric roles in your organization.

Join us to exchange valuable insights with like-minded peers and engage in interactive, workshop-driven sessions. For more information (including the agenda) and to register, click here.

